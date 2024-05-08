AI Pics Of Katy Perry At The Met Gala Duped Her Own Mom

Source: YouTube

Deepfakes have gotten so good that even Katy Perry’s MOM thought her daughter went to the Met Gala after all! Perry, in fact, was NOT there despite a picture of her in a floral gown still went viral.

She shared the pics on Instagram along with the text from her mom who thought they were real!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

How can you tell the real thing from a fake? Some viewers noticed that the carpet didn’t match other Met Gala photos, and others searched for sources confirming Perry attended the event. Searching for images and proof from a variety of sources could help you spot the deepfakes.