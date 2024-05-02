Airbnb Offers “Icon” Stays In Famous Locations

Source: YouTube

Airbnb is rolling out a new category of properties you can stay in called “Icons,” which offers unique experiences hosted by famous people.

How iconic would it be to stay in the floating house from the movie Up? Or the Ferrari Museum? Or to party with Kevin Hart in his secret speakeasy, or joina living room session with Doja Cat? You can even stay in Prince’s “Purple Rain” house in Minneapolis, which was previously unavailable to the public. There’s even a 2D animated re-creation of the X-Men ’97 mansion in Westchester, New York.

The price is amazingly affordable too at under $100 per guest, but there IS a catch. A limited number of requests will be selected through a lottery system. So you have to be CHOSEN.

