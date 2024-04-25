American Tourists Facing 12 YEARS In Prison In Turks and Caicos For Deer Hunting Ammo

Source: YouTube

Imagine…going on your dream vacation with friends to celebrate your 40th birthday! Then wind up in PRISON facing 12 YEARS. That’s the nightmare Valerie and Ryan Watson of Oklahoma are living through after they were arrested trying to leave Turks and Caicos. Ammo from a deer hunting trip he forgot to take out of his bag was found during an airport security check (that TSA missed on their flight out of the US). It used to be they could pay a fine to get out but the rule changed in 2022.

After 11 days, Valerie was released but Ryan still faces prison. The U.S. Embassy has warned tourists about the harsher gun and ammo laws, but several have been nabbed by it!