As nations reopen, warning emerges about virus tracing voids
By JIM MUSTIAN, CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and LORI HINNANT Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A top world health official is warning that countries are essentially driving blind in reopening economies without setting up strong contact tracing to beat back flareups of the coronavirus. The World Health Organization’s Dr. Michael Ryan said Monday that some countries now reopening lack strong enough contact-tracing systems to detect and stop virus resurgences early on. He declined to name specific countries he saw as deficient. But Ryan praised robust systems in Germany and South Korea. U.S. states continued lifting business restrictions and Tesla’s CEO said its California electric car factory reopened in defiance of public health business shutdown orders.