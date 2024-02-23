Astronomers Spot New Tiny Moons Around Neptune And Uranus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The moon count in our solar system just went up by three.

Astronomers have found two previously unknown moons circling Neptune and one around Uranus.

The distant tiny moons were spotted using powerful land-based telescopes in Hawaii and Chile.

The discovery was announced Friday by the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center.

The latest tally puts Neptune at 16 known moons and Uranus at 28.

Scientists say the new moon around Uranus is likely the smallest of the planet’s moons.

One of Neptune’s new moons takes around 27 years to complete one lap around the planet.