California to buy 200 million masks a month amid outbreak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will spend nearly $1 billion to purchase up to 200 million masks a month during the coronavirus outbreak. Newsom made the announcement Tuesday during an appearance on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The masks will be made overseas. Newsom said the state has signed multiple contracts with an unidentified consortium of nonprofits and a California-based manufacturer to obtain the masks. State taxpayers will pay $495 million upfront. Other payments will be made as shipments arrive. The Newsom administration estimates total payments will be $990 million. California and other states have had trouble finding enough masks during the outbreak.