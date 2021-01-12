California turns stadiums into COVID-19 vaccination centers
Flags fly half-mast at Dodgers Stadium in honor of the recent passing of the Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda overlooking Los Angeles City Hall Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Dodger Stadium, the home stadium of Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers holds 56,000 spectators. The The coronavirus death toll in California reached 30,000 on Monday, another staggering milestone as the nation's most populous state endures the worst surge of the nearly yearlong pandemic. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By DON THOMPSON Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is transforming baseball stadiums and fairgrounds into mass vaccination sites as the coronavirus surge overwhelms hospitals and sets a deadly new record in the state. Johns Hopkins University reports that California’s COVID-19 death toll reached 30,000 on Monday. The state ranks third nationally for COVID-19-related deaths. Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health officials are counting on ramping up vaccinations to help stem the tide of new infections. The Democratic governor has pledged 1 million shots will be administered this week, twice what’s been done so far. Vaccination sites are planned for a Disneyland Resort parking lot, the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Petco Park in San Diego and the Sacramento fairgrounds.