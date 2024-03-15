CDC: Marriages In The US Are Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels

FILE - A couple holds hands as they are married by a county clerk during a Valentine's Day group wedding ceremony on the steps of the Dade County Courthouse in Miami, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. U.S. marriages have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels with nearly 2.1 million in 2022, a 4% increase from the year before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report published Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. marriages have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels with nearly 2.1 million in 2022.

That’s a 4% increase from the year before.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new data.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw many people’s wedding plans into disarray.

In 2020, there were 1.7 million weddings in the U.S. New York, the District of Columbia and Hawaii saw the largest increases in marriages from 2021 to 2022.

The CDC says the number and rate of U.S. divorces in 2022 fell slightly, continuing a downward trend.