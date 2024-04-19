Dick Van Dyke Earns Historic Daytime Emmy Nomination At Age 98

FILE - 2020 Kennedy Center honoree, actor Dick Van Dyke attends the 43nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. Van Dyke was nominated Friday, April 19, 2024, as guest performer in a daytime drama series for his part as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock's “Days of Our Lives.” (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dick Van Dyke is vying for a historic Daytime Emmy at age 98.

The actor has been nominated as guest performer in a daytime drama series for his part as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Van Dyke is the oldest Daytime Emmy nominee.

Producer Norman Lear was 100 when he received his final Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022 and died the next year.

Van Dyke has won four Primetime Emmys, including three in the 1960s for his classic comedy series “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Other Daytime Emmy nominees include actors Selena Gomez and Valerie Bertinelli for their cooking shows.