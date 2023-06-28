Florida Issues Health Advisory After 4 Locally Contract Malaria In First Spread In US In 20 Years

TERRA CEIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four locally contracted cases of malaria were reported along the Gulf Coast south of Tampa.

This week, a health alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also noted that another case has been detected in Texas, marking the first time there has been a local spread of malaria in the United States in 20 years.

Health officials say the four Sarasota County residents received treatment and have recovered.

Malaria is caused by a parasite that spreads through bites from Anopheles mosquitoes.

It causes fever, chills, sweats, nausea and vomiting, and headaches.