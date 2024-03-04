Former Trump CFO Weisselberg Admits To Perjury And Will Not Have To Testify In Hush-Money Trial

Allen Weisselberg, center, is escorted to Manhattan criminal court, Monday, March 4, 2024, in New York. Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney Monday morning for arraignment on new criminal charges, the prosecutor's office said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK (AP) — The former chief financial officer of Donald Trump’s company has pleaded guilty in New York to lying under oath during his testimony in the ex-president’s civil fraud case.

Allen Weisselberg will not have to testify at Trump’s hush-money criminal trial as part of his plea Monday.

The 76-year-old Weisselberg will be sentenced to five months in jail in his second stint behind bars after an unrelated tax fraud case.

His plea to perjury is further evidence that he is willing to again spend a chunk of his golden years in jail rather than testify truthfully or flip on his old boss.