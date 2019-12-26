Four dead in New Mexico following Christmas day shooting
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) – Police in New Mexico are investigating the shooting of four people who were found dead on Christmas Day in a home in an Albuquerque suburb. Police in Rio Rancho have not identified the dead. They didn’t say whether they have a suspect or suspects, but issued a statement that they did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the public. A woman told KRQE-TV she’s related to the people who lived in the home, and her mother and brother found the bodies. They went to the home because they were concerned that they had not heard from the family.á