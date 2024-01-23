Four rescued after fishing boat capsizes near Kodiak

4-people were rescued after their fishing boat capsized outside Kodiak sunday. “alaska’s news source” reports the 46-foot f-v Alaska Rose capsized about 2-miles northeast of Chiniak Island; a coast guard helicopter crew arrived and hoisted one person on the overturned boat aboard, while another nearby fishing boat rescued the other 3 from the water. All 4-people rescued were taken to a kodiak medical facility, though their conditions are currently unknown.