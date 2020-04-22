Hospital reinstates suspended nurses who demanded masks

A Southern California hospital has reinstated nurses who were suspended after refusing to care for COVID-19 infected patients without protective respirator masks. The nurses union said last week that 10 nurses were suspended after making their demands. The union said Tuesday that the nurses have been reinstated. The hospital didn’t respond immediately but has said it now has enough masks to equip everyone caring for COVID-19 patients. It said it had set up a system to disinfect and reprocess N95 masks, which are in huge demand amid global shortages. The mask filters out 95% of all airborne particles.