Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids
By REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man’s home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children. The case has drawn global attention for its ties to the couple’s doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses. Police in the small town of Rexburg say Chad Daybell was arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence Tuesday. He had married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who has since been charged with child abandonment. Then-7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since September. Police say the couple lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts.