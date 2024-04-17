Katy Perry Almost Has A Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘American Idol’

Source: YouTube

Turns out, that’s nothing new for Katy Perry during her time as a judge on American Idol! On Monday night’s episode, it almost happened again when her metallic top almost came off! She sank under the table and Luke Bryan tried to help, but it kind of made it worse LOL! But she got it worked out!

She talked to Entertainment Tonight about her wardrobe mishaps over the 7 years she’s been on the show. She announced she is leaving after this season. No word yet on her replacement but if it were up to Katy, she would love to see Jelly Roll.