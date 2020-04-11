Man dies after fight with deputies at Florida airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man died shortly after a confrontation with deputies at a Florida airport. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Kevon Todd was pronounced dead Thursday morning at a Fort Lauderdale hospital. Deputies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport stopped Todd several hours earlier as he attempted to breach a security checkpoint. Authorities say he had been yelling at JetBlue staff members before he rushed the security area. After a physical struggle, deputies detained Todd and brought him to the front of the terminal. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was evaluating Todd when he became unresponsive. An autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.