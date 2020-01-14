McConnell on US-Iran strategy: ‘Let’s not screw it up’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined from left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tells reporters he has secured enough Republican votes to start President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and postpone a decision on witnesses and documents Democrats want, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he opposes a bipartisan resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. The House passed a similar measure last week. McConnell says the Senate will “soon” debate a measure sponsored by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia. But he says passing it would send the wrong message to U.S. allies after the Trump administration killed Iran’s top general earlier this month. Tehran responded by attacking two military bases that house American troops. McConnell saysáhostilities have subsided since, adding, “Let’s not screw it up.”