McDonald’s Burger Empire Set For Unprecedented Growth Over The Next 4 Years With 10,000 New Stores

(Associated Press) – McDonald’s expects to open nearly 10,000 restaurants over the next four years, the fastest period of growth in the company’s history.

The Chicago burger giant said Wednesday that it aims to have 50,000 restaurants worldwide by the end of 2027.

McDonald’s had 40,275 restaurants at the start of this year.

It plans to open 900 new stores in the U.S. and 1,900 in its international operated markets, which include large markets like Canada, Germany and Australia.

The company said it plans another 7,000 stores in its international development licensed markets; more than half of those would be in China.