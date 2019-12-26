Nashville man charged with stabbing two outside bar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man is being held without bond in the stabbing deaths of two men outside a Nashville bar on Saturday. According to police, Michael Mosley is charged with criminal homicide in the deaths of 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III. Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard of the San Francisco 49ers. The 23-year-old Mosley was arrested on Christmas Day following a days-long manhunt. Police say the altercation started when Mosley made “unwanted advancements” toward a female friend of the victims. Injured in the attack was a 21-year-old University of Tennessee student whom police have not named.