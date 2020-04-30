Navajo Nation continues weekend lockdown due to coronavirus

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of the Navajo Nation will be under another lockdown this weekend as the tribe seeks to keep the coronavirus from spreading further into communities. The lockdown is the fourth the tribe has implemented. Residents have been under nightly curfews for several weeks now. Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer urged people to tell family members, friends and co-workers to stay home. He says the number of deaths on the Navajo Nation is sad and has devastated many families. Tribal health officials say 1,873 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 60 people have died.