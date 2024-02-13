Notre Dame Cathedral’s Spire Revealed In Paris As Reconstruction Continues After Fire

PARIS (AP) — Scaffolding that shrouded the top of Notre Dame cathedral following a devastating fire in April 2019 is being removed, marking a milestone in its reconstruction.

The partial removal of the shell at the edifice’s summit this month is revealing the cathedral’s new spire for the first time, adorned with a golden rooster and cross, in a glimpse of its expected appearance upon completion.

There has been anticipation among Paris residents as Notre Dame is on track to reopen Dec. 8.

The cathedral will not be open to the public during the Paris Olympics in July and August, when the city will host millions for the Summer Games.

Much of the cathedral remains surrounded by scaffolding, which could take weeks if not months to remove.