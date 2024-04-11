Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

O.J. Simpson Dies Of Cancer At 76

April 11, 2024 12:42PM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The family of O.J. Simpson revealed on X that he passed away April 10 after a battle with cancer at the age of 76.

 

The post said he was surrounded by his kids and grandkids and asked for privacy.

KFQD News