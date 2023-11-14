Owner Of The San Diego Padres Dies At 63
November 14, 2023 11:46AM AKST
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say owner Peter Seidler has died.
He was 63.
Seidler poured hundreds of millions of dollars into trying to bring a World Series championship to San Diego.
He didn’t succeed, despite paying for stars like Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts.
He was a third-generation member of the O’Malley family that used to own the Dodgers.
A cause of death wasn’t disclosed.
Seidler was a two-time cancer survivor.
The team announced in mid-September that Seidler had an unspecified medical procedure in August and wouldn’t be back at the ballpark the rest of the year.