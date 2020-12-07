Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic
Military members practice ahead of a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Officials gathered in Pearl Harbor to remember those killed in the 1941 Japanese attack, but public health measures adopted because of the coronavirus pandemic meant no survivors were present. The military broadcast video of the ceremony live online for survivors and members of the public to watch from afar. A moment of silence was held at 7:55 a.m., the same time the attack began 79 years ago. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, Pool)
By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials have gathered at Pearl Harbor to remember those killed in the attack. But elderly survivors stayed home to pay respects from afar of the coronavirus pandemic’s health risks. The U.S. military streamed the ceremony for survivors and others unable to attend in person. The USS Arizona ship bell rang at 7:55 a.m. That was the minute that the attack began 79 years ago. It was used to start a moment of silence. Military jets flew over the harbor in missing man formation. The Marines performing the rifle salute wore black masks during the ceremony to a small crowd.