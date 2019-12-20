Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of Union on Feb. 4
The Senate side of the Capitol is seen on the morning after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the presidentáon Friday formallyáinviting him to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol. The invitation was extended just two days after House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump. A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.