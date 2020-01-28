Pence’s office: Trump didn’t ask VP to raise Biden probe
WASHINGTON (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence’s office says he was not asked by President Donald Trump to raise the Biden family or Burisma in conversations with the president of Ukraine last year. Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short says in a statement that Trump “expressed concerns about corruption in Ukraine” in a meeting before Pence flew to Poland to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Short says at no time did he “hear him tie aid to Ukraine to investigations into the Biden family or Burisma.” Burisma is a Ukrainian gas company and Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, had been on the board of that company. The statement came as Trump’s defense team presented arguments at his impeachment trial.