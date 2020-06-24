Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired
LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 29: A member of law enforcement watches from the top of a building as protestors gather in downtown Louisville on May 29, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protestors are marching in Louisville due to recent police related incidents resulting in death both in Minneapolis and in Louisville. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. A termination letter for Officer Brett Hankison released by the city’s police department today said Hankinson violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.” The letter also said Hankinson violated the rule against using deadly force. Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.