Police tactics to be reviewed following Albuquerque protest
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque are being criticized for not stepping in sooner as a protest over a statue of a Spanish conquistador erupted in violence. One man was shot Monday night after a fight broke out. Police moved in minutes later and used tear gas and rubber bullets. The mayor and police chief said Tuesday that the tactics used by officers would be reviewed. The shots were fired nearby as protesters used chains and a pickax to try and pull down a statue of Juan de Oñate. The statue was removed Tuesday afternoon over public safety concerns and placed in temporary storage.