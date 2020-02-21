Report: Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at The Broadmoor World Arena, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Intelligence officials have told lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election with the goal of getting President Donald Trump reelected. That’s according to a report Thursday in the New York Times. The Times said intelligence officials told lawmakers about the interference in a Feb. 13 closed-door briefing to the House Intelligence Committee. It said the disclosure angered Trump, who berated the outgoing director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, the next day. The Times attributed the report to five unidentified people familiar with the matter. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the account.