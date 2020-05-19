Stark disparities in New York City’s virus toll
By DEEPTI HAJELA, MARINA VILLENEUVE and KAREN MATTHEWS Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus has cut an unequal path of grief through New York City, hitting hardest in a ring of predominantly poorer, nonwhite neighborhoods a long subway and bus ride from Manhattan. A new accounting of fatalities released by the city Monday revealed that the ZIP code with more deaths per capita than any other place in New York is the one that contains Starrett City, a huge complex of apartment towers in Brooklyn that is the largest federally subsidized housing development in the country. The data also reinforced earlier revelations that black and Hispanic New Yorkers were twice as likely to be killed by the virus as white people.