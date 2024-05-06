Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Storm Chaser Rescues Family Live On YouTube

May 6, 2024
Source: YouTube

A storm chaser saved a family of four live on YouTube last Thursday after a tornado destroyed their house near Abilene, Texas. He yelled for them to jump in his car and also saved their dog.  

 

 The entire family is now out of the hospital and OK. Another YouTuber captured amazing video of a twister in Westmoreland, Texas!

