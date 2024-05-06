Storm Chaser Rescues Family Live On YouTube

Source: YouTube

A storm chaser saved a family of four live on YouTube last Thursday after a tornado destroyed their house near Abilene, Texas. He yelled for them to jump in his car and also saved their dog.

BREAKING NEWS… Storm Chaser Freddy McKinney may have just saved a little girl’s life. A devastating #tornado just wiped out the family’s house near #Hawley, #Texas. McKinney was able to do a “grab and go” to the hospital. Graphic (Broadcast live on McKinney’s YouTube Ch) pic.twitter.com/ikfaqpFkRb — Steve Norris (@SteveNorrisTV) May 3, 2024

The entire family is now out of the hospital and OK. Another YouTuber captured amazing video of a twister in Westmoreland, Texas!