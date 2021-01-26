Studies extend hopes for antibody drugs against COVID-19
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
New results extend hopes for drugs that supply antibodies to fight COVID-19, suggesting they can help keep patients out of the hospital and possibly prevent illness in some uninfected people. Eli Lilly said Tuesday that its drug reduced the risk of hospitalizations or death by 70% in newly diagnosed, non-hospitalized patients. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said partial results on its drug suggest it helps prevent infection in housemates of people with COVID-19. Some of the antibodies are already being used to treat certain patients and the drugmakers say they will seek to expand that authorization to allow prevention approaches as well.