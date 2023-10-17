STUDY: Breast Cancer Deadlier For Black Women

(Associated Press) – A clinical trial is recruiting thousands of volunteers to try to figure out if 3D mammograms are better than standard 2D imaging for catching advanced cancers.

The trial includes a large number of Black women who face disparities in breast cancer death rates.

The study has enrolled nearly 93,000 women from several nations and 32 U.S. states.

The newer 3D technique has been around for a decade, but there’s never been conclusive evidence that 3D is better than 2D at detecting advanced cancers.

Previous studies did not randomly assign patients to a screening method, the gold standard for research.