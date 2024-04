Source: YouTube

We can thank David Beckham for capturing this gem on camera! The Spice Girls reunited for his wife, Victoria Beckham’s, 50th birthday and performed their dance routine to their 1997 single “Stop”!

the spice girls reunion at posh’s 50th birthday (recorded by david beckham) pic.twitter.com/GFU8z6jbzZ — popculture (@notgwendalupe) April 21, 2024

HAPPY BIRTHDAY POSH!