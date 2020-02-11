Trump calls for slashing funding for toxic Superfund cleanup
A sign identifies the Superfund removal site on the property of a former high school in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Kimberly Chandler)
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is calling for slashing funding for the country’s Superfund hazardous waste clean-ups. That’s even as the Trump administration has built up the biggest backlog in years in unfunded toxic-waste site cleanups around the country. Trump’s budget proposal Monday calls for $113 million less funding for the popular, four-decade-old Superfund program. That’s part of a 26% cut for the environmental agency. Trump says the Superfund cuts challenge the agency to use funding more efficiently.