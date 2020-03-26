US Marine stationed at Pentagon tests positive
392984 01: (FILE PHOTO) The Pentagon building is seen in this undated aerial photo. headquarters of the Department of Defense, in Washington, DC in an undated photo. (Photo by U.S. Air Force/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Marine has become the first person stationed at the Pentagon to test positive for coronavirus.
The Marine has been in isolation at home since March 13, when a member of his immediate family began to show symptoms. The Pentagon said his workspace has been cleaned and a contact investigation is underway.
Two other defense workers who had visited the Pentagon have tested positive, but they were not assigned to the building.