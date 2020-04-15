US returns $300 million in stolen funds to Malaysia
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. has returned $300 million to Malaysia that prosecutors say was stolen in a multibillion-dollar corruption scheme. The U.S. Department of Justice says the money comes from assets forfeited last year by a financier, Jho Low, in a Los Angeles federal settlement. The assets included a Manhattan penthouse, a Beverly Hills mansion, a boutique hotel, a luxury jet and paintings by Van Gogh and Monet. Low also is a fugitive from criminal charges filed in New York. Prosecutors allege he masterminded misappropriations of billions from a Malaysian state development fund. He’s accused of bribery and money laundering.