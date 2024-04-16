Will Smith, Justin Bieber And All Surprise Coachella Performance Weekend 1

Source: YouTube

It’s a tradition that artists surprise the crowd at Coachella with special guests, and there were some big surprises this year in the first weekend. Will Smith was fully decked out in his “Men In Black” outfit to perform that song, complete with dancing aliens behind him during J Balvin’s set! Justin Bieber looked like he was just hanging out in a hoodie, baseball hat and baggy pants when he took the stage with Tems. Billie Eilish joined Lana Del Rey and Olivia Rodrigo joined No Doubt.

Weekend 2 will no doubt have guests too and you can watch the livestream on YouTube: