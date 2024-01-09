World Bank Predicts Global Economy Will Slow For Third Straight Year In 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hobbled by high interest rates, persistent inflation, slumping trade and a diminished China, the global economy will slow for a third consecutive year in 2024.

That is the picture sketched by the World Bank, which forecasts that the world economy will expand just 2.4% this year.

That would be down from 2.6% growth in 2023, 3% in 2022 and a galloping 6.2% in 2021, which reflected the robust recovery from the pandemic recession.

Heightened global tensions, arising particularly from Israel’s war with Hamas and the conflict in Ukraine, pose the risk of even weaker growth.

And World Bank officials express worry that deeply indebted poor countries cannot afford to make necessary investments to fight climate change and poverty.