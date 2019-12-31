Maine Senator open to calling witnesses in Senate impeachment trial
The Senate side of the Capitol is seen on the morning after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she is open to calling witnesses as part of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. But she says it is “premature” to decide who should be called until senators see the evidence that is presented. Collins also said in the interview Monday with Maine Public Radio that it was inappropriate for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pledge “total coordination” between the White House and the Senate during the impeachment trial. Collins is the second Republican senator to criticize McConnell. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said last week that she was “disturbed” by McConnell’s remarks of “total coordination.”