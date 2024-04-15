Suri Cruise Turns 18 And Is Still Estranged From Her Dad

Source: YouTube

Suri Cruise was once one of the most famous babies born to Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise April 18, 2006. The first photos of her were shot by Annie Leibovitz on the cover of Vanity Fair. In the articles, he gushed over his daughter saying, “My whole life I always wanted to be a father,” “I always said to myself that my children would be able to depend on me and I would always be there for them and love them — that I’d never make a promise to my kids that I couldn’t keep.” He was already a dad to adopted kids Bella, now 31, and Connor, now 29, from his marriage to Nicole Kidman.

Now, she’s about to turn 18 and has largely stayed out of the public eye thanks to her mom raising her in Manhattan. Page Six says she’s not a Scientologist and has no relationship with her dad. In fact, she hasn’t seen him since 2012. When Holmes filed for divorce, the documents stated the reason was to “protect Suri from Scientology.” They made a divorce agreement that Cruise would pay Holmes $400,000 a year until Suri turns 18 as well as future “medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs” despite not having a relationship with her.

